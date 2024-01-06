Alabama vs. Vanderbilt January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7, 0-0 SEC) play the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-5, 0-0 SEC) in a clash of SEC teams at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on SEC Network.
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Alabama Players to Watch
- Mark Sears: 20.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grant Nelson: 13.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Aaron Estrada: 13.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rylan Griffen: 8.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mohamed Wague: 5.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Ezra Manjon: 15.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Evan Taylor: 9.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyrin Lawrence: 12.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jason Rivera-Torres: 6.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ven-Allen Lubin: 12.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Stat Comparison
|Vanderbilt Rank
|Vanderbilt AVG
|Alabama AVG
|Alabama Rank
|315th
|67.8
|Points Scored
|90.5
|4th
|213th
|72.1
|Points Allowed
|78.5
|329th
|201st
|36.3
|Rebounds
|39.1
|82nd
|184th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|33rd
|237th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|10.5
|11th
|339th
|10.4
|Assists
|14.5
|118th
|56th
|10.2
|Turnovers
|11.6
|165th
