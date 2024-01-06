The Alabama Crimson Tide (8-5, 0-0 SEC) travel in SEC play versus the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-8, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide are shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Commodores allow to opponents.

In games Alabama shoots higher than 43.7% from the field, it is 8-3 overall.

The Commodores are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Crimson Tide sit at 49th.

The 92.8 points per game the Crimson Tide put up are 21.8 more points than the Commodores allow (71).

Alabama is 8-5 when scoring more than 71 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Alabama fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 89.5 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game in away games.

The Crimson Tide gave up 65 points per game last season when playing at home, which was four fewer points than they allowed in away games (69).

In home games, Alabama sunk 2.4 more treys per game (11.1) than in away games (8.7). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (31.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama Upcoming Schedule