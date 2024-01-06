The Alabama Crimson Tide (8-5, 0-0 SEC) travel in SEC play versus the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-8, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET.

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: SECN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Crimson Tide are shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Commodores allow to opponents.
  • In games Alabama shoots higher than 43.7% from the field, it is 8-3 overall.
  • The Commodores are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Crimson Tide sit at 49th.
  • The 92.8 points per game the Crimson Tide put up are 21.8 more points than the Commodores allow (71).
  • Alabama is 8-5 when scoring more than 71 points.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Alabama fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 89.5 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game in away games.
  • The Crimson Tide gave up 65 points per game last season when playing at home, which was four fewer points than they allowed in away games (69).
  • In home games, Alabama sunk 2.4 more treys per game (11.1) than in away games (8.7). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (31.1%).

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Arizona L 87-74 Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 111-67 Coleman Coliseum
12/30/2023 Liberty W 101-56 Legacy Arena at BJCC
1/6/2024 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium
1/9/2024 South Carolina - Coleman Coliseum
1/13/2024 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum

