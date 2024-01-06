The Alabama State Hornets (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) will try to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-13, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi

Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi TV: YouTube

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Alabama State Stats Insights

The Hornets are shooting 39.1% from the field, 13.3% lower than the 52.4% the Delta Devils' opponents have shot this season.

Alabama State is 2-0 when it shoots better than 52.4% from the field.

The Delta Devils are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hornets rank 34th.

The Hornets' 72.9 points per game are 11.9 fewer points than the 84.8 the Delta Devils allow.

When it scores more than 84.8 points, Alabama State is 2-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama State Home & Away Comparison

At home Alabama State is scoring 84.5 points per game, 19.4 more than it is averaging on the road (65.1).

At home, the Hornets concede 60.8 points per game. Away, they give up 83.9.

Alabama State drains fewer 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (7.9). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.1%) than away (32.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama State Upcoming Schedule