For bracketology insights around Alabama and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

Want to bet on Alabama's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Alabama ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 14-3 1-1 NR NR 78

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama's best wins

Alabama beat the No. 17 Louisville Cardinals in a 78-73 win on November 24. It was its signature victory of the season. Sarah Ashlee Barker delivered a team-high 18 points with seven rebounds and two assists in the matchup against Louisville.

Next best wins

79-64 on the road over Missouri (No. 99/RPI) on January 7

72-47 over Liberty (No. 123/RPI) on November 26

70-41 at home over South Florida (No. 126/RPI) on November 16

70-54 at home over UL Monroe (No. 133/RPI) on December 17

88-46 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 184/RPI) on December 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alabama's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

Based on the RPI, Alabama has one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, Alabama has four wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Crimson Tide are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Alabama has the 169th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Crimson Tide have 14 games remaining this season, including nine against teams with worse records, and 14 against teams with records above .500.

Alabama has 14 games left on the schedule, with three games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Alabama's next game

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Alabama games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.