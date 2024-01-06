On Saturday, January 6 at 5:00 PM CT, Prattville Christian Academy will host Alabama Christian Academy in a clash between 3A teams.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Alabama Chr. vs. PCA Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 5:00 PM CT

5:00 PM CT Location: Prattville, AL

Prattville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games Today

Saint James School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School

Game Time: 12:45 PM CT on January 6

12:45 PM CT on January 6 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyline High School at Pisgah High School