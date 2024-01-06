Saturday's game between the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) at H.O. Clemmons Arena has a projected final score of 86-81 based on our computer prediction, with UAPB coming out on top. Game time is at 6:30 PM on January 6.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama A&M vs. UAPB Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Where: Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Pine Bluff, Arkansas Venue: H.O. Clemmons Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Alabama A&M vs. UAPB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAPB 86, Alabama A&M 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama A&M vs. UAPB

Computer Predicted Spread: UAPB (-4.3)

UAPB (-4.3) Computer Predicted Total: 166.7

UAPB has a 2-7-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Alabama A&M, who is 6-7-0 ATS. The Golden Lions are 9-0-0 and the Bulldogs are 9-4-0 in terms of hitting the over. In the past 10 games, UAPB has a 2-7 record against the spread while going 1-8 overall. Alabama A&M has gone 5-5 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other SWAC Predictions

Alabama A&M Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have been outscored by 18.2 points per game (posting 70 points per game, 286th in college basketball, while conceding 88.2 per outing, 362nd in college basketball) and have a -237 scoring differential.

The 34.4 rebounds per game Alabama A&M accumulates rank 275th in college basketball, six fewer than the 40.4 its opponents grab.

Alabama A&M connects on 4.1 three-pointers per game (360th in college basketball) while shooting 26.1% from beyond the arc (356th in college basketball). It is making 5.8 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 9.9 per game at 39.7%.

Alabama A&M has lost the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 15.4 (356th in college basketball) while forcing 14 (56th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.