If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Winston County, Alabama, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Winston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Haleyville High School at Cordova High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Cordova, AL

Cordova, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Meek High School at Addison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Addison, AL

Addison, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lynn High School at Winston County High School