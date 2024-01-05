In 5A action on Friday, January 5, Marbury High School will host Tallassee High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tallassee vs. Marbury Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Deatsville, AL

Deatsville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Elmore County Games Today

Elmore County High School at Stanhope Elmore High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5

6:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Millbrook, AL

Millbrook, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Autauga Academy at Edgewood Academy