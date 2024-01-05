In 5A action on Friday, January 5, Marbury High School will host Tallassee High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Tallassee vs. Marbury Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Deatsville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Elmore County Games Today

Elmore County High School at Stanhope Elmore High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Millbrook, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Autauga Academy at Edgewood Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Elmore, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

