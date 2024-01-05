Talladega County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Talladega County, Alabama today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Talladega County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southside-Gadsden High School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Lincoln, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Talladega High School at Anniston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Talladega County Central High School at Winterboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Alpine, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vincent Middle-High School at Childersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Childersburg, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shelby County High School at BB Comer High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
