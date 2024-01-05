Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the T.R. Miller High School vs. Satsuma High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM CT, Satsuma High School will host T.R. Miller High School.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
T.R. Miller vs. Satsuma Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Satsuma, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Mobile County Games Today
McGill-Toolen Catholic High School at Robertsdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bayside Academy at UMS-Wright Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lighthouse Baptist Academy at Central Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cottage Hill Christian Academy at Mobile Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Mobile Christian, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Theodore High School at Murphy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baker High School at Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mary G. Montgomery High School at Fairhope High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Fairhope, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith Academy at Vigor High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Prichard, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saraland High School at Blount High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Eight Mile, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
B.C. Rain High School at Alma Bryant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Irvington, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Escambia County Games Today
Flomaton High School at Escambia County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Atmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
