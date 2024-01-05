Saint Clair County, Alabama has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Victory Christian School at Oakman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Oakman, AL

Oakman, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashville High School at Hanceville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Hanceville, AL

Hanceville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Leeds High School at Moody High School