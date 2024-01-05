Monroe County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Monroe County, Alabama, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monroe County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clarke County High School at J. F. Shields High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Beatrice, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at J.U. Blacksher High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Uriah, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.