Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Macon County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Macon County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Notasulga High School at Beauregard High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Opelika, AL

Opelika, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Horseshoe Bend High School at Reeltown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Notasulga, AL

Notasulga, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bullock County High School at Booker T. Washington High School