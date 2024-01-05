Macon County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Macon County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Macon County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Notasulga High School at Beauregard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Opelika, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horseshoe Bend High School at Reeltown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Notasulga, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bullock County High School at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Tuskegee, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
