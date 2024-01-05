Lowndes County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Lowndes County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lowndes County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Calhoun High School at Autaugaville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Autaugaville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.