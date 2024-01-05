Top Player Prop Bets for Lakers vs. Grizzlies on January 5, 2024
Player prop bet odds for Anthony Davis, Desmond Bane and others are available when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Friday (beginning at 10:00 PM ET).
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|28.5 (Over: -120)
|13.5 (Over: -111)
|3.5 (Over: -114)
- Davis has averaged 25.4 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 3.1 points fewer than Friday's points prop total.
- His per-game rebound average -- 12.4 -- is 1.1 less than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (13.5).
- Davis has averaged 3.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).
LeBron James Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -122)
|7.5 (Over: -106)
|8.5 (Over: -128)
|2.5 (Over: +146)
- The 24.8 points LeBron James scores per game are 1.7 less than his over/under on Friday (26.5).
- His rebounding average -- 7.4 per game -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (7.5).
- James has collected 7.4 assists per game, 1.1 fewer than Friday's prop bet (8.5).
- He makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under on Friday (2.5).
Austin Reaves Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -104)
|4.5 (Over: -108)
|6.5 (Over: +102)
|2.5 (Over: +126)
- Austin Reaves' 15.3 points per game are 4.2 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- He has pulled down 4.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).
- Reaves averages five assists, 1.5 less than his over/under on Friday.
- Reaves has made 1.6 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies
Desmond Bane Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -118)
|4.5 (Over: -115)
|4.5 (Over: -159)
|3.5 (Over: +132)
- Bane is averaging 24.5 points during the 2023-24 season, 2.0 more than Friday's prop total.
- He has grabbed 4.5 boards per game, matching his over/under on Friday.
- Bane averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Friday.
- Bane averages 3.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (3.5).
Jaren Jackson Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -114)
|5.5 (Over: +102)
|1.5 (Over: -108)
- Jaren Jackson Jr. has put up 20.8 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 2.3 points higher than Friday's points prop total.
- He has grabbed 5.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Friday.
- Jackson has averaged 1.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
