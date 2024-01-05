Jalen Johnson plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on January 3, Johnson put up 28 points, seven rebounds and four steals in a 141-138 win against the Thunder.

Below we will break down Johnson's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jalen Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 15.3 16.2 Rebounds 8.5 8.1 7.8 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.8 PRA -- 26.1 26.8 PR -- 23.4 24 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.3



Jalen Johnson Insights vs. the Pacers

Johnson is responsible for attempting 6.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.2 per game.

Johnson is averaging 2.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 4.1% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Hawks rank 17th in possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 106.3 possessions per contest.

Allowing 124.6 points per contest, the Pacers are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Pacers concede 42.9 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Pacers have allowed 25.2 per contest, ninth in the league.

Allowing 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Pacers are the best team in the NBA.

Jalen Johnson vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2023 33 17 7 6 0 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.