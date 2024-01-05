If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Jackson County, Alabama, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jackson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

New Hope High School at North Jackson High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5

5:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Stevenson, AL

Stevenson, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashford High School at Poplar Springs High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5

7:15 PM CT on January 5 Location: Graceville, FL

Graceville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Section High School at North Sand Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Higdon, AL

Higdon, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Head High School at Skyline High School