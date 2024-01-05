Gadsden City High School will host Hazel Green High School in 6A play on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM CT.

Hazel Green vs. Gadsden City Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Etowah County Games Today

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at West End High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Walnut Grove, AL

Walnut Grove, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Coosa Christian School at Gaylesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Gaylesville, AL

Gaylesville, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ohatchee High School at Glencoe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Glencoe, AL

Glencoe, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside-Gadsden High School at Lincoln High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Lincoln, AL

Lincoln, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Albertville High School at Etowah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Attalla, AL

Attalla, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sardis High School at Crossville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Crossville, AL

Crossville, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hokes Bluff High School at Cherokee County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Centre, AL

Centre, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Madison County Games Today

New Hope High School at North Jackson High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5

5:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Stevenson, AL

Stevenson, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ardmore High School at Madison Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Kate D Smith DAR High School at Madison County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Gurley, AL

Gurley, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mae Jemison High School at Bob Jones High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Grissom High School at Huntsville High School