On Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM CT, Carroll High School will host Greenville High School in a clash between 5A teams.

Greenville vs. Carroll Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Ozark, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Dale County Games Today

Abbeville High School at G.W. Long High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Skipperville, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ariton High School at Elba High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Elba, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

New Brockton High School at Daleville High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Daleville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Butler County Games Today

Georgiana School at McKenzie High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: McKenzie, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

