Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Dora High School vs. Corner High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is a game between 4A teams in Dora, AL on Friday, January 5 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with Corner High School hosting Dora High School.
Dora vs. Corner Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Dora, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Walker County Games Today
Sumiton Christian School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Bessemer, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victory Christian School at Oakman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Oakman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Haleyville High School at Cordova High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cordova, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gordo High School at Carbon Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Carbon Hill, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jasper High School at Carver-Birmingham High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
