Colbert County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Colbert County, Alabama today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Colbert County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Colbert Heights High School at Colbert County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Leighton, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deshler High School at Florence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sheffield High School at Hatton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Town Creek, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Muscle Shoals High School at Athens High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Athens, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
