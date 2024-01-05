Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Blount County, Alabama. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Blount County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hayden High School at J B Pennington High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5

6:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Blountsville, AL

Blountsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeastern High School at Appalachian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Oneonta, AL

Oneonta, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Locust Fork High School at Oneonta High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Oneonta, AL

Oneonta, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cold Springs High School at Cleveland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Cleveland, AL

Cleveland, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brindlee Mountain High School at Susan Moore High School