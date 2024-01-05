Etowah High School will host Albertville High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM CT.

Albertville vs. Etowah Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

Location: Attalla, AL

Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Etowah County Games Today

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at West End High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

Location: Walnut Grove, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Coosa Christian School at Gaylesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

Location: Gaylesville, AL

Conference: 1A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Ohatchee High School at Glencoe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

Location: Glencoe, AL

Conference: 3A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside-Gadsden High School at Lincoln High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

Location: Lincoln, AL

Conference: 5A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Sardis High School at Crossville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Location: Crossville, AL

Conference: 5A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Hazel Green High School at Gadsden City High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Location: Gadsden, AL

Conference: 6A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Hokes Bluff High School at Cherokee County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Location: Centre, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Marshall County Games Today

Kate D Smith DAR High School at Madison County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Location: Gurley, AL

Conference: 4A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Brindlee Mountain High School at Susan Moore High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Location: Blountsville, AL

Conference: 3A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Arab High School at Guntersville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Location: Guntersville, AL

Conference: 5A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Boaz High School at Douglas High School