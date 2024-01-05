In 2A action on Friday, January 5, G.W. Long High School will host Abbeville High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Abbeville vs. G.W. Long Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Skipperville, AL

Skipperville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Dale County Games Today

Greenville High School at Carroll High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Ozark, AL

Ozark, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ariton High School at Elba High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Elba, AL

Elba, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

New Brockton High School at Daleville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Daleville, AL

Daleville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Henry County Games Today

Headland High School at Eufaula High School