In 2A action on Friday, January 5, G.W. Long High School will host Abbeville High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Abbeville vs. G.W. Long Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Skipperville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Dale County Games Today

Greenville High School at Carroll High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Ozark, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ariton High School at Elba High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Elba, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

New Brockton High School at Daleville High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Daleville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Henry County Games Today

Headland High School at Eufaula High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Eufaula, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

