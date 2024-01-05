The New York Knicks (19-15) are 6.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (23-10) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Wells Fargo Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5.

76ers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under
76ers -6.5 227.5

76ers Betting Records & Stats

  • In 18 of 33 games this season, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to score more than 227.5 points.
  • The average point total in Philadelphia's outings this year is 231.2, 3.7 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The 76ers are 23-10-0 ATS this season.
  • Philadelphia has won 21, or 84%, of the 25 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • This season, Philadelphia has won 14 of its 16 games, or 87.5%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the 76ers have a 71.4% chance to win.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York has played 17 games this season that have had more than 227.5 combined points scored.
  • New York's average game total this season has been 228.5, one more point than this matchup's over/under.
  • New York's ATS record is 18-16-0 this year.
  • The Knicks have won in six, or 35.3%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • New York has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
  • New York has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

76ers vs Knicks Additional Info

76ers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
76ers 18 54.5% 120.7 236 110.5 223.8 227.7
Knicks 17 50% 115.3 236 113.3 223.8 225.6

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

  • The 76ers have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.
  • Four of 76ers' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • Philadelphia has done a better job covering the spread in home games (13-4-0) than it has in road affairs (10-6-0).
  • The 76ers put up 7.4 more points per game (120.7) than the Knicks allow (113.3).
  • Philadelphia has a 19-5 record against the spread and a 19-5 record overall when putting up more than 113.3 points.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • New York has gone 5-5 over its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Knicks have hit the over four times.
  • In 2023-24 against the spread, New York has a better winning percentage at home (.571, 8-6-0 record) than on the road (.500, 10-10-0).
  • The Knicks score an average of 115.3 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 110.5 the 76ers allow to opponents.
  • New York is 16-9 against the spread and 17-8 overall when it scores more than 110.5 points.

76ers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

76ers and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
76ers 23-10 12-4 21-12
Knicks 18-16 0-3 18-16

76ers vs. Knicks Point Insights

76ers Knicks
120.7
Points Scored (PG)
 115.3
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 14
19-5
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 16-9
19-5
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 17-8
110.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.3
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
16-4
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 15-10
17-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 16-9

