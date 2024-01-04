Washington County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Washington County, Alabama today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Washington County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fruitdale High School at Leroy High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Leroy, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millry High School at Sweet Water High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Sweet Water, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
