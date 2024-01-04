Tuscaloosa County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pickens County High School at Northridge High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berry High School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School at American Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Francis Marion High School at Tuscaloosa Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.