The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) face a fellow Sun Belt team, the Troy Trojans (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Trojan Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Troy vs. Old Dominion Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Troy Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Troy Players to Watch

Christyon Eugene: 16.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Tayton Conerway: 11.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Aamer Muhammad: 10.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Myles Rigsby: 8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Thomas Dowd: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Old Dominion Players to Watch

Vasean Allette: 15.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Chaunce Jenkins: 15.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Tyrone Williams: 12.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK R.J. Blakney: 6.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Bryce Baker: 6.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Troy vs. Old Dominion Stat Comparison

Troy Rank Troy AVG Old Dominion AVG Old Dominion Rank 36th 83.3 Points Scored 71.2 270th 192nd 71.2 Points Allowed 78.1 324th 33rd 41.2 Rebounds 33.7 296th 17th 12.5 Off. Rebounds 9.2 180th 45th 9.4 3pt Made 6.6 262nd 74th 15.7 Assists 10.5 336th 318th 13.8 Turnovers 10.9 105th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.