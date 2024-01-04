The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) travel to face the Troy Trojans (7-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) after dropping five consecutive road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Troy vs. Old Dominion matchup in this article.

Troy vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Troy vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Troy Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline

Troy vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends

Troy has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing three times.

In the Trojans' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Old Dominion has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

A total of six Monarchs games this year have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.