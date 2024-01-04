The Troy Trojans (7-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) will host the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) after victories in four straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Troy vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Troy Stats Insights

The Trojans make 43.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Monarchs have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

In games Troy shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.

The Trojans are the 35th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Monarchs rank 269th.

The Trojans average 82.4 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 76.3 the Monarchs allow.

Troy has a 6-2 record when putting up more than 76.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Troy Home & Away Comparison

Troy scores 92.9 points per game at home, compared to 70.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 22.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Trojans have been better at home this season, ceding 64.6 points per game, compared to 77.8 in road games.

When it comes to total threes made, Troy has played worse in home games this season, draining 9.3 treys per game, compared to 9.5 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it has posted a 36.1% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.6% clip on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Troy Upcoming Schedule