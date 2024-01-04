Thursday's game that pits the Georgia Southern Eagles (11-2) against the Troy Trojans (3-8) at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 80-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia Southern, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Trojans dropped their most recent outing 90-89 against Georgia State on Sunday.

Troy vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

Troy vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 80, Troy 71

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Troy Schedule Analysis

The Trojans picked up their best win of the season on December 20, when they defeated the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, who rank No. 148 in our computer rankings, 98-78.

The Trojans have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (three).

Troy 2023-24 Best Wins

98-78 over SFA (No. 148) on December 20

81-66 over New Mexico State (No. 195) on December 21

71-59 at home over UT Martin (No. 214) on December 9

Troy Leaders

Ja'Mia Hollings: 13.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.4 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)

13.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.4 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31) Tai'Sheka Porchia: 11.9 PTS, 43.0 FG%

11.9 PTS, 43.0 FG% Shaulana Wagner: 6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Nia Daniel: 12.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.5 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

12.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.5 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) Makayia Hallmon: 16.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37)

Troy Performance Insights

The Trojans have been outscored by 6.3 points per game (posting 76.2 points per game, 60th in college basketball, while conceding 82.5 per outing, 354th in college basketball) and have a -69 scoring differential.

At home the Trojans are scoring 72.0 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than they are averaging away (74.8).

At home Troy is giving up 74.4 points per game, 23.4 fewer points than it is away (97.8).

