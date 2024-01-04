Tallapoosa County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Tallapoosa County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Tallapoosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Beauregard High School at Horseshoe Bend High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: New Site, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dadeville High School at Benjamin Russell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Alexander City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
