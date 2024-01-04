The South Alabama Jaguars (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) face the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a clash of Sun Belt teams at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

South Alabama vs. Appalachian State Game Information

South Alabama Players to Watch

Isiah Gaiter: 15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Marcus Millender: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyrell Jones: 9.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Thomas Howell: 6.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Maxwell Land: 10.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Appalachian State Players to Watch

Tre'Von Spillers: 12.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK

12.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK Donovan Gregory: 13.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Justin Abson: 6.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.7 BLK

6.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.7 BLK CJ Huntley: 9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Myles Tate: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

South Alabama vs. Appalachian State Stat Comparison

South Alabama Rank South Alabama AVG Appalachian State AVG Appalachian State Rank 198th 74.4 Points Scored 79.6 77th 271st 74.6 Points Allowed 64 35th 281st 34.1 Rebounds 42.7 18th 320th 7.1 Off. Rebounds 10.3 91st 220th 7.1 3pt Made 7.6 169th 338th 10.4 Assists 15.9 63rd 22nd 9.3 Turnovers 9.4 25th

