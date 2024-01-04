The South Alabama Jaguars (8-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) will host the Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) after winning five home games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

South Alabama vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

South Alabama Stats Insights

The Jaguars are shooting 43.3% from the field, 7% higher than the 36.3% the Mountaineers' opponents have shot this season.

South Alabama is 8-2 when it shoots better than 36.3% from the field.

The Jaguars are the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 96th.

The Jaguars put up 10.1 more points per game (73.4) than the Mountaineers give up to opponents (63.3).

South Alabama is 7-2 when it scores more than 63.3 points.

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 South Alabama is averaging 22.7 more points per game at home (83.9) than on the road (61.2).

At home, the Jaguars allow 76.7 points per game. On the road, they allow 69.5.

Beyond the arc, South Alabama makes fewer triples on the road (5.5 per game) than at home (8.7), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (27.5%) than at home (34.9%) as well.

South Alabama Upcoming Schedule