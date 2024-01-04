Thursday's game that pits the Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) versus the South Alabama Jaguars (8-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Mitchell Center has a projected final score of 74-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Appalachian State, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 8:00 PM on January 4.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

South Alabama vs. Appalachian State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Mitchell Center

South Alabama vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 74, South Alabama 69

Spread & Total Prediction for South Alabama vs. Appalachian State

Computer Predicted Spread: Appalachian State (-5.4)

Appalachian State (-5.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.5

Both South Alabama and Appalachian State are 7-3-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Jaguars are 5-5-0 and the Mountaineers are 6-4-0 in terms of going over the point total. South Alabama has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over the last 10 games. Appalachian State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

South Alabama Performance Insights

The Jaguars have a 0 scoring differential, putting up 73.4 points per game (219th in college basketball) and giving up 73.4 (239th in college basketball).

South Alabama loses the rebound battle by 3.9 boards on average. It collects 34.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 263rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 38.5 per outing.

South Alabama connects on 7.2 three-pointers per game (225th in college basketball) at a 31.9% rate (255th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 its opponents make while shooting 29.5% from deep.

The Jaguars average 93.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (216th in college basketball), and allow 93.3 points per 100 possessions (264th in college basketball).

South Alabama has committed 9.8 turnovers per game (42nd in college basketball play), 1.4 fewer than the 11.2 it forces on average (251st in college basketball).

