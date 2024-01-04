Will Ryan O'Reilly Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 4?
On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Calgary Flames. Is Ryan O'Reilly going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
O'Reilly stats and insights
- In 12 of 38 games this season, O'Reilly has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- In two games versus the Flames this season, he has taken five shots and scored one goal.
- On the power play, O'Reilly has accumulated 10 goals and seven assists.
- O'Reilly averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.
Flames defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flames are conceding 117 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
O'Reilly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|16:33
|Home
|W 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|21:05
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|19:34
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|20:54
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:30
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:24
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:07
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|3
|1
|2
|19:54
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|19:21
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Predators vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
