Currently, the Nashville Predators (21-16-1) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Calgary Flames (16-16-5) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kiefer Sherwood LW Questionable Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jakob Pelletier LW Out Shoulder Oliver Kylington D Out Undisclosed Kevin Rooney C Out Shoulder

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators Season Insights

The Predators' 117 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Its goal differential (+1) ranks 17th in the league.

Flames Season Insights

The Flames have 110 goals this season (3.0 per game), 21st in the NHL.

Calgary has conceded 117 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in the NHL.

Their -7 goal differential is 21st in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Predators vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-125) Flames (+105) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.