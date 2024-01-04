If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Marion County, Alabama today, we've got the information here.

Marion County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lynn High School at Brilliant High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4

Brilliant, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamilton High School at Lawrence County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4

Moulton, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hackleburg High School at Hubbertville School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4

Fayette, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Deshler High School at Marion County High School