Lawrence County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Lawrence County, Alabama. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Lawrence County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hamilton High School at Lawrence County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Moulton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tharptown High School at Hatton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Town Creek, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
