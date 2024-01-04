Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Lawrence County, Alabama. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lawrence County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hamilton High School at Lawrence County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4

7:30 PM CT on January 4 Location: Moulton, AL

Moulton, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tharptown High School at Hatton High School