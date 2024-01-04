Jefferson County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Jefferson County, Alabama today, we've got the information below.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hayden High School at Mortimer Jordan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Kimberly, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson-Olin High School at Homewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Homewood, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glen Iris Baptist School at Chilton Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Jemison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
