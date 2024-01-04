Franklin County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Franklin County, Alabama, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tharptown High School at Hatton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Town Creek, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.