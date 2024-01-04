Fayette County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Fayette County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Berry High School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fayette County High School at South Lamar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Millport, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hackleburg High School at Hubbertville School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Fayette, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
