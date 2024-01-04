Cullman County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Cullman County, Alabama today? We have you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cullman County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holly Pond High School at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Cullman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cold Springs High School at Vinemont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Vinemont, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holly Pond High School at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Cullman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
