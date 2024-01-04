Clarke County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Clarke County, Alabama today? We've got you covered.
Clarke County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
J.U. Blacksher High School at Clarke County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Grove Hill, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
