How to Watch the Bucks vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (5-28) will attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) on January 4, 2024 at Frost Bank Center.
Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info
Bucks Stats Insights
- This season, the Bucks have a 50% shooting percentage from the field, which is one% higher than the 49% of shots the Spurs' opponents have hit.
- Milwaukee is 17-3 when it shoots higher than 49% from the field.
- The Spurs are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 11th.
- The Bucks record 124.8 points per game, just two more points than the 122.8 the Spurs allow.
- Milwaukee has a 16-2 record when scoring more than 122.8 points.
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bucks have allowed to their opponents.
- This season, San Antonio has a 4-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
- The Bucks are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 23rd.
- The Spurs average 8.8 fewer points per game (110.9) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (119.7).
- San Antonio is 3-4 when it scores more than 119.7 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks put up 125.1 points per game at home, compared to 124.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 0.7 points per contest.
- Milwaukee allows 118.9 points per game in home games this season, compared to 120.7 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, the Bucks have fared worse when playing at home this year, sinking 14.1 threes per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 14.7 per game and a 39.4% percentage in away games.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- The Spurs put up more points per game at home (114.8) than on the road (107.3), but also give up more at home (124.6) than on the road (121.2).
- In 2023-24 San Antonio is allowing 3.4 more points per game at home (124.6) than away (121.2).
- At home the Spurs are collecting 30.8 assists per game, 3.4 more than away (27.4).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Charles Bassey
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Doug McDermott
|Out
|Forearm
|Zach Collins
|Out
|Ankle
|Malaki Branham
|Questionable
|Ankle
