If you live in Blount County, Alabama and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Blount County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hayden High School at Mortimer Jordan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4

7:00 PM CT on January 4 Location: Kimberly, AL

Kimberly, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

J B Pennington High School at Southeastern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4

7:00 PM CT on January 4 Location: Remlap, AL

Remlap, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oneonta High School at Etowah High School