Bibb County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Bibb County, Alabama, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bibb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Blocton High School at Montevallo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Montevallo, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.