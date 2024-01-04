The Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2) will aim to build on a six-game win streak when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (10-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The Rebels have taken four games in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison

The Rebels' 68.1 points per game are 16.4 more points than the 51.7 the Crimson Tide give up.

Ole Miss is 10-3 when it scores more than 51.7 points.

Alabama's record is 11-1 when it gives up fewer than 68.1 points.

The Crimson Tide score 77.5 points per game, 24.6 more points than the 52.9 the Rebels give up.

Alabama is 13-2 when scoring more than 52.9 points.

Ole Miss is 10-2 when giving up fewer than 77.5 points.

This season the Crimson Tide are shooting 46.4% from the field, 12% higher than the Rebels give up.

The Rebels make 41.1% of their shots from the field, 5.7% higher than the Crimson Tide's defensive field-goal percentage.

Alabama Leaders

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 55.3 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

15.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 55.3 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Aaliyah Nye: 13.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.8 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (50-for-115)

13.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.8 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (50-for-115) Essence Cody: 9.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 BLK, 46 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

9.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 BLK, 46 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10) Jessica Timmons: 11.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44)

11.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44) Loyal McQueen: 9.9 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama Schedule