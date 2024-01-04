The Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2) will aim to build on a six-game win streak when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (10-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The Rebels have taken four games in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison

  • The Rebels' 68.1 points per game are 16.4 more points than the 51.7 the Crimson Tide give up.
  • Ole Miss is 10-3 when it scores more than 51.7 points.
  • Alabama's record is 11-1 when it gives up fewer than 68.1 points.
  • The Crimson Tide score 77.5 points per game, 24.6 more points than the 52.9 the Rebels give up.
  • Alabama is 13-2 when scoring more than 52.9 points.
  • Ole Miss is 10-2 when giving up fewer than 77.5 points.
  • This season the Crimson Tide are shooting 46.4% from the field, 12% higher than the Rebels give up.
  • The Rebels make 41.1% of their shots from the field, 5.7% higher than the Crimson Tide's defensive field-goal percentage.

Alabama Leaders

  • Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 55.3 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)
  • Aaliyah Nye: 13.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.8 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (50-for-115)
  • Essence Cody: 9.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 BLK, 46 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
  • Jessica Timmons: 11.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44)
  • Loyal McQueen: 9.9 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 UL Monroe W 70-54 Foster Auditorium
12/20/2023 Jacksonville W 99-61 Foster Auditorium
12/31/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 91-26 Foster Auditorium
1/4/2024 Ole Miss - Foster Auditorium
1/7/2024 @ Missouri - Mizzou Arena
1/11/2024 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum

