Thursday's game between the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2) and the Ole Miss Rebels (10-3) at Foster Auditorium has a projected final score of 67-59 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Alabama squad coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Crimson Tide are coming off of a 91-26 victory over Mississippi Valley State in their last outing on Sunday.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 67, Ole Miss 59

Alabama Schedule Analysis

The Crimson Tide's best win this season came in a 78-73 victory against the No. 17 Louisville Cardinals on November 24.

The Crimson Tide have one win versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Crimson Tide are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

Alabama has seven wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the country.

Alabama 2023-24 Best Wins

78-73 over Louisville (No. 17/AP Poll) on November 24

70-41 at home over South Florida (No. 108) on November 16

70-54 at home over UL Monroe (No. 138) on December 17

74-69 at home over SFA (No. 148) on December 9

72-47 over Liberty (No. 159) on November 26

Alabama Leaders

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 55.3 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

15.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 55.3 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Aaliyah Nye: 13.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.8 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (50-for-115)

13.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.8 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (50-for-115) Essence Cody: 9.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 BLK, 46.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

9.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 BLK, 46.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Jessica Timmons: 11.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44)

11.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44) Loyal McQueen: 9.9 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide are outscoring opponents by 25.8 points per game with a +387 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.5 points per game (50th in college basketball) and give up 51.7 per contest (11th in college basketball).

In their last 10 games, the Crimson Tide have been putting up 77.2 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 77.5 they've scored over the course of the 2023-24 season.

