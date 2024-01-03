The Memphis Tigers (4-8) aim to snap a five-game road losing streak at the UAB Blazers (10-3) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

UAB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAB vs. Memphis Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers put up 7.3 more points per game (67.6) than the Blazers give up to opponents (60.3).
  • Memphis is 3-5 when it scores more than 60.3 points.
  • UAB's record is 8-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.6 points.
  • The 71.8 points per game the Blazers score are the same as the Tigers allow.
  • UAB is 6-0 when scoring more than 72.5 points.
  • Memphis has a 3-3 record when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.
  • The Blazers shoot 41.6% from the field, 2.1% lower than the Tigers concede defensively.

UAB Leaders

  • Mia Moore: 16.9 PTS, 10 REB, 1.8 STL, 47.1 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)
  • Denim DeShields: 9.6 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (3-for-27)
  • Tracey Bershers: 10.5 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (31-for-73)
  • Jade Weathersby: 9.7 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
  • Maddie Walsh: 7.5 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 34 3PT% (18-for-53)

UAB Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Wagner W 79-39 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
12/21/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) L 63-57 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
12/30/2023 @ Florida Atlantic W 65-53 FAU Arena
1/3/2024 Memphis - Bartow Arena
1/7/2024 @ Charlotte - Dale F. Halton Arena
1/10/2024 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum

